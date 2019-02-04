

CTV Montreal





One home in Terrebonne has been flooded as water levels rise on the Mille Iles river.

Officials have been keeping a close eye on the river, and last week began using amphibious equipment to break up ice.

Despite this the river has burst the bank near J. S. Archambault Blvd. and Highway 25 after rising about 35 cm in the past week.

Authorities have closed the street between Francois Corbeil and Despatie.

On Monday they also brought in some heavy machinery to clear a 200-metre-long ice jam on the street, and since that point water levels have dropped.

The pedestrian tunnel under Highway 25 has been closed for the past week, and people living on Louis St. and Cote de Terrebonne are being told to keep a close watch on water levels.

The city of Terrebonne has opened an emergency measures centre, and crews will continue breaking up ice this week.

Conditions are expected to get worse as rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The city is asking people who live near the river to be alert, and don't be shy in asking for help.

"Watch the water levels. If their sump pump stops working and they are not able to find one, call us. Call us and we can bring them one," said Eric Harnois of the Terrebonne fire department.

Citizens are being told to consult the website for the city of Terrebonne, or to call 450-961-2001, for the latest developments.