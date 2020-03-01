MONTREAL -- February may be over, but don’t get the shorts and flip-flops out just yet.

An Environment Canada special weather statement was issued for the Montreal area on Sunday, warning of possible freezing rain.

The statement is in effect for the Laval and Montreal Island areas.

“A band of precipitation will cross the province of Quebec from west to east on Monday,” says the statement on the Environment Canada website. “While they will fall as snow over most regions further north, rain is expected south of the St Lawrence Valley. Areas along the Valley and especially just north, such as regions in the north shore of Montreal, Laval and the Lower Laurentians, Lanaudière and Mauricie, should receive freezing rain late in the afternoon or evening that could amount for significant freezing rain accumulations.”

Environment Canada warned that the precipitation could lead to slippery roads, sidewalks and parking lots and Monday’s commute could be affected.

The good news is sunny days are forecasted just ahead. Tuesday should bring sunshine and a high of 4 C, with the warm weather continuing into next weekend.