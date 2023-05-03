Free sneak peek of internationally renowned artworks at Montreal auction house

Montreal’s Heffel Fine Art Auction House is opening its doors to the public for a weeklong preview of some 40 internationally renowned art pieces.

Tania Poggione, director of Heffel's Montreal office, says she and her colleagues organize these previews so that collectors and the general public can come and see the works before going on auction blocks.

Most of them will end up in private collections, but before they do, Montrealers can scope them out at Heffel’s between May 4 and 10 free of charge.

“We have artwork that has been consigned across our different Heffel offices in Canada so we have works by artists that are from different parts of Canada,” Poggione said.

Some of the works include those by Montreal-born artist Jean-Paul Riopelle -- who would have turned 100 this year -- to Emily Carr, who was known for her paintings of west coast landscapes and depictions of Indigenous communities and Alex Coleville’s "June Noon," which happens to be the most expensive piece on display and is estimated to fetch a maximum of $2.5 million at the May 25 auction in Toronto.

"We are truly honoured to be able to present this,” Poggione said of Colville’s "June Noon," which was sent back to Canada from overseas.

"That's truly a global highlight. It was offered for sale and acquired from the Fischer Fine Art in London," said the auction house's president, David Heffel.

Since Heffel is the only auction house with offices across Canada, works are consigned not just in Montreal but all over the globe, which will “give broad exposure across Canada but also open the eyes of the world to the fabulous artists Canada has produced," Heffel said.

The auction will offer a variety of both post-war and contemporary art as well as works by Canadian artists.

“All these works, they have different backgrounds and that's what's also very enriching for us is that each work has a story to tell,” said Poggione.