MONTREAL -- Montrealers will be able to park downtown for free for another month.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced the extension of free street parking on Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends in Ville-Marie.

Free parking has been available in the area since October. At the time, it was slated to end on Dec. 31. Under the new extension, drivers will be able to find a spot for free until the end of January.

“We continue to do everything we can to help our local businesses,” said the mayor in a news release announcing the extension. “We must innovate in our ways of doing things and think differently during this difficult period.”

The city said it hopes the extension will encourage people to shop downtown. But with an incoming major lockdown forcing non-essential businesses to close, local shop owners are scratching their heads.

Paul Desbaillets, co-founder of the Burgundy Lion Group, responsible for several restaurants and bars on the island, said reduced parking at the end of the week doesn’t go far enough.

“It’s a nice gesture,” he said. “But I don’t think they should be charging period.”

Desbaillets said he doesn’t see how local, non-essential businesses will benefit from free parking while they’re closed down.

“If they’re working downtown that means they’re essential workers,” he said. “Give them a break.”

“That would be a very happy holiday gift.”

From Dec. 25 to Jan 11, Quebec will enter what the government calls a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, aimed at slowing record-breaking daily COVID-19 infections.

Businesses allowed to stay open will include grocery stores, pharmacies, garages and pet stores.

Elementary and highschool students will have their holiday break extended to Jan. 11.

Almost all office workers will be required to work from home during the lockdown period.