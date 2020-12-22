MONTREAL -- No question that 2020's been a challenge for retailers, and the end of the year is no different. The last couple of weeks have been a time of planning and experimentation.

Last lockdown, in the spring, many businesses needed to be closed entirely. That's not true this time, as many non-essential businesses are able to experiment with deliveries and contactless services -- if they can find a way to make it work.

Swiss Vienna Pastry in Pointe-Claire is one. It's been churning out holiday bread and cake and may be able to keep selling.

"We've never done deliveries. I'm seriously thinking of doing it," said shop owner Harry Schick.

Ted's Hobby Shop, just a few doors down, must lock its doors on the 24th, but it will be able to make deliveries -- and owner Peter Grant says his website is now better prepared for online sales.

"I should have done it years ago but this sort of pushed us, you know, gave me a kick in the right direction," he said.

They said there's still no substitute for being open in the two weeks after Christmas, which is a surprisingly busy time.

"During that time it's busy because everybody is off, and everybody is coming in and buying paint for their models or buying something to do," even just exchanging gifts, Grant said.

Schick of the pastry shop agrees -- it's the wrong time to be overly optimistic. Extra measures during lockdown are more about limiting the damage.

"It's not easy to lose months of sales and try to recoup it," he said. "It'll take us another year, year and a half to recoup all the sales we've lost since COVID started."