MONTREAL - Montreal police are warning the public that scammers are fraudulently using the phone numbers of government departments - including that of the Montreal police department itself - to extort money from victims.

The fraudsters use an app that makes it appear their calls are coming from these numbers - or any number - the Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal said.

To avoid being scammed, the SPVM recommends the following:

Do not disclose any personal information during a call

Remember that no police department or government agency would ask you to keep a phone call a secret

Remember that no police department or government agency would ask you to transfer money via cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may have been scammed by such a call to visit their police department or call 911 to file a complaint.