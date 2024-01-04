Fraud scheme: Man arrested in Quebec City area may have targeted seniors

Police in Lévis are asking any potential victims to come forward after the arrest of a man suspected of defrauding seniors out of more than $100,000. They say there could be victims throughout Quebec.

Éric Desjardins, 56, was arrested by Lévis police officers on Dec. 21. He made an initial appearance the following day at the Quebec City courthouse, charged with fraud over $5,000 against four elderly Lévis residents, bilking them of a total of approximately $100,000.

According to police, the accused targeted seniors by first befriending them.

“He would gain the trust of these people and, using all kinds of deception and subterfuge, he would extract money from them. When the person had no more to give, he would pressure the victim to find someone who could lend him the money under various pretexts," said Jean-Sébastien Levan, spokesperson for the Lévis police service (SPVL) in a telephone interview on Thursday.

“Of course, he didn't talk about money at first, but then, over time, these conversations began to take hold," he explained.

He pointed out that the accused could have other victims elsewhere in the province, hence this appeal to the public.

Anyone who may have been a victim or witness of wrongdoing by Éric Desjardins is asked to contact the SPVL directly at (418) 832-2911. They can also share information, anonymously and confidentially, by using the TEL-LIEN line at (418) 835-5436.

Levan has also seen a surge in cases of telephone fraud targeting seniors, particularly what is commonly referred to as “grandparent fraud,” where the fraudster poses as a grandchild of the victim.

“Just since yesterday, we've had eight fraud attempts using this modus operandi. So we're asking people to be very, very, very careful," says the Lévis police spokesperson, reiterating the usual advice.

“Never give out personal or banking information over the phone. This is not the way financial institutions will proceed. Be vigilant, and if in doubt, contact your company or the police if you think you've been the victim of an attempt or even a fraud," said Levan.



