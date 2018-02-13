

CTV Montreal





Several men were charged over the weekend with possessing and producing illicit drugs.

Lucio Augello, 45, Lorenzo De Rosa, 46, Rudolph Jean, 45, and Marcello Paolucci, 37, were charged on Saturday after being arrested Friday night.

Officers from Montreal police the Sureté du Quebec, the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency also raided homes in Montreal, Mirabel, Terrebonne and Blainville, as well as a warehouse in Mirabel and a laboratory in Chertsey.

They seized about 100,000 methamphetamine pills, 25 kg of chemicals used to make methamphetamine, and other equipment.

Police said the four men have ties to the Mafia and to biker gangs.

Police said their investigation into criminals making and distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl began in June 2016.