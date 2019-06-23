Featured Video
Four-alarm fire breaks out in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
Fire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:22PM EDT
The four-alarm fire broke out at the corner of Belanger and Normanville in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Sunday.
The Montreal fire department was alerted to the blaze at noon. They say a kitchen fire broke out on the third floor of the building.
Nine units of the building have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
