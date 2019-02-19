Featured Video
FOUND: Police seek help finding missing 78-year-old woman
Monique Renaud, 78.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 3:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 20, 2019 8:17PM EST
UDPATE: Monique Renaud has been found safe and sound. The original story follows
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman.
Monique Renaud was last seen on Monday in the borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles. She is known to spend time at Carrefour de la Pointe.
Police are concerned for her safety.
Monique Renaud is 5’4" (163 cms), 210 lbs. (96 kgs.), has grey hair and brown eyes. She wears a long black coat and has a black cane.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911, visit their local police station or call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or report it online. All information is anonymous and confidential.
