Featured Video
FOUND: Longueuil police seek held finding missing 14-year-old boy
Alexy Demers Raymond.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 2:44PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 4:20PM EDT
UPDATE: Alexy Demers Raymond was found safely. Our original story follows.
Longueuil police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday.
Alexy Demers Raymond was last seen late in the evening in Brossard. Police are concerned for his health and safety because he left without medication he must take daily.
Alexy is 5’7” (1.75 metres) and weighs 200 lbs. (91 kgs). He has brown hair and blue eyes and speaks French. Police say he can be aggressive and unpredictable.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, a grey vest, black Nike Supremes, and a green, red and blue Gucci belt.
Anyone who sees Alexy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
Latest Montreal News
- Quebec Federation of School Boards set to implement Bill 21, despite CSDM's plan to wait
- Here's what's happening in Montreal during Fete Nationale weekend
- Fete Nationale: What's open and what's closed
- Police investigate after 32-year-old man stabbed on Bishop Street
- Mixed reactions on plans to expand, improve Cote-des-Neiges—NDG bike paths