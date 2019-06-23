

UPDATE: Alexy Demers Raymond was found safely. Our original story follows.



Longueuil police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

Alexy Demers Raymond was last seen late in the evening in Brossard. Police are concerned for his health and safety because he left without medication he must take daily.

Alexy is 5’7” (1.75 metres) and weighs 200 lbs. (91 kgs). He has brown hair and blue eyes and speaks French. Police say he can be aggressive and unpredictable.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red sweater, a grey vest, black Nike Supremes, and a green, red and blue Gucci belt.



Anyone who sees Alexy or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.