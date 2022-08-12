Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation

Former chairperson of the STM board of directors Philippe Schnobb will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.

The mayor's office announced Friday that Schnobb will lead the probe "in order to ensure the success of future editions of the Pride Parade and to restore public confidence" in FiertéMTL, the organization that puts on the festival.

The Montreal Pride board of directors made the nomination during a meeting Thursday evening.

In a shock and major upset to the community, the parade was cancelled Sunday hours before it was set to begin due to what organizers said was a lack of volunteers to ensure safety along the parade route.

