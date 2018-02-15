

CTV Montreal





Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, refusing to obey a police officer and obstruction of justice.

He was fined $2,000 and his driver's licence was revoked for one year.

He also received an unconditional discharge.

Boisclair was arrested in November in Quebec City after driving into a lamppost.

He had spent the evening at a party celebrating the anniversary of a champagne bar.

Boisclair was first elected as a PQ MNA in 1989, when he was 23 years old, and at the time he was the youngest-ever member of the National Assembly.

He served as an MNA until 2004, and admitted in 2005 that he had been using cocaine for half of his time in office as an MNA.

In 2005 he was named leader of the PQ, a post he held until 2007.

His most recent job was president and general manager of the Urban Development Institute of Quebec.