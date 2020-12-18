MONTREAL -- Four years ago, at age 16, Loredana Festa was stuck in the Montreal Children's Hospital herself.

"The days were long. All I had was my mom," she said.

So this year, the 20-year-old knew what the current crop of patients must be going through -- except worse, because of extra isolation due to COVID-19. The only people they can see are their parents.

It's an especially bad year for toy drives, too, because it all needs to be coordinated online, said Sabrina Drudi, the Child Life program coordinator. Toys must be picked up at the curb, contactless.

Festa wanted to make life better for the kids, but knew she "can't go in there and hug them myself," she said.

So she returned to the hospital with $1,000 worth of toy donations, bought with money she raised online.

All of it was spent at the Toys'R'Us in Laval where she now works.

Watch the video above to see Festa drop off her load of toys and discuss her project.