

The Canadian Press





Former Just For Laughs president Gilbert Rozon will challenge a proposed class-action lawsuit, according to his attorneys.

In November, three women who have accused Rozon of sexual assault and sexual misconduct filed an application with Quebec Superior Court to file the suit as a class-action. The women, who dubbed themselves ‘The Courageous,’ are seeking compensation for the alleged acts, as well as punitive damages.

In court documents filed in early December, Rozon’s attorneys said their client “reserves all rights, including the right to challenge the jurisdiction” of Quebec Superior Court in the case.

In October, nine women levelled accusations of harassment and assault against Rozon. Among them were several Quebec celebrities, including TV producer and actress Julie Snyder, actress Penelope McQuade and producer Lyne Charlebois.

Following the accusations, Rozon left Just For Laughs and put up for sale his shares in the festival and related companies.