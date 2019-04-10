

CTV Montreal





A former hockey coach in Valleyfield was charged Tuesday with several counts of sexual assault that date to the 1980s.

The Sureté du Quebec arrested 69-year-old Andre Thibault at his home on Tuesday, and Thibault was arraigned in court later in the day in Valleyfield.

According to police Thibault allegedly assaulted boys at his home in Salaberry de Valleyfield in 1983 and 1985, while Thibault was a hockey coach and a driving instructor.

Police say Thibault lived for many years in Valleyfield and Mercier and currently resides in Drummondville.

Anyone with information about Thibault, and other possible victims, is being urged to contact the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.