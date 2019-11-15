MONTREAL - Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette, Quebec's former health minister, announced Friday he will not seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal Party.

Barrette said the decision not to run was a difficult one for him to make, but that it was in the best interests of the party.

Maintenant que la nouvelle est sortie, à tous ceux et celles qui m'ont appuyé pour la chefferie, merci infiniment! Genre de décision difficile, mais que je pense dans être dans l'intérêt du parti! Et rassurez-vous, je reste! Avec le même niveau d'énergie! #polqc #AssNat #PLQ — Dr Gaétan Barrette (@drgbarrette) November 15, 2019

Barrette had for months said he was considering a run to lead the party, which has been without a leader since former Liberal premier Philippe Couillard resigned following his party's loss to the Coalition Avenir Quebec in October of 2018.

While he won't run to be leader, Barrette said he will remain with the Liberal party and plans to serve it with the same energy with which he always has.

So far the only Liberal MNA to officially announce plans for a bid to be the party's leader is Dominique Anglade, who represents the Montreal riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne. Anglade already has the support of 10 of her Liberal colleagues.

Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy has said she is considering a run, and Alexandre Cusson - mayor of Drummondville and former head of the Union of Quebec Municipalities - has also said he is contemplating entering the race.

This Canadian Press report was first published Nov. 15, 2019.