

CTV Montreal





It seems Bob Gainey hasn’t lost his love of hockey – and is passing it on to the next generation.

The former player and general manager of the Montreal Canadiens was featured in photos tweeted by his daughter, Anna Gainey, Tuesday.

In three pictures, the Hall of Fame NHL player and coach is seen teaching his grandkids how to skate on a backyard rink.

My amazing dad built a rink in our yard. He skates & plays hockey w/the kids AND he comes back when they're asleep to flood. That's #love. pic.twitter.com/1KgFwkklHF — Anna Gainey (@annamgainey) January 17, 2018

Anna Gainey, who is president of the Liberal Party of Canada, tweeted the photos, featuring Le Capitaine as the children practiced their skating technique in the yard.

Anna Gainey said her father built the rink himself, and skates and plays hockey with the children.

As a dedicated grandfather, his work on the ice doesn’t stop there – she said he floods the rink when they’re asleep.

Gainey stepped down as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens in 2010, but continues to work as a team consultant for the St. Louis Blues.



