Former gymnastics coach Michel Arsenault will now be forbidden from having any paid or voluntary job where he could be in a position of authority over minors.

Arsenault appeared in count and was represented by lawyer Roxane Hamelin Thursday morning for the change in restrictions.

Previously, Arsenault's only restrictions were that he could not be in contact with alleged victims or complainants.

The 56-year old Arsenault was arrested at his home in Edmonton on May 16, 2018 and appeared in a Montreal courtroom Wednesday to be officially arraigned on three charges of sexual assault and four charges of assault involving girls and women who were between 10 and 20 years old at the time.

One victim said she was 14 years old when Arsenault allegedly touched her genitals. Another woman said she was 15 when she was forced to touch Arsenault.

Arsenault was suspended by Gymnastique Quebec in 1987 following multiple complaints about his abusive behaviour toward coaches and officials.