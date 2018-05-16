

CTV Montreal





Michel Arsenault, a former Gymnastics Canada coach, was arrested Wednesday after being accused of committing a series of sexual assaults in the 1980s and '90s.

The allegations against Arsenault came to light last year following a journalistic investigation.

Gymnastics Canada suspended Arsenault in December 2017 after learning at least three people were accusing him of sexually abusing gymnasts when they were minors.

The Sureté du Quebec asked for assistance in January and said that more alleged victims have come forward.

He is due in a Quebec courtroom on May 24, where he will be charged with sexually assaulting six women, who were aged 10 to 20 at the time of the alleged assaults.

Arsenault, 56, has been living in Edmonton since 1994 but most of the alleged assaults happened in Quebec.

One victim said she was 14 years old when Arsenault allegedly touched her genitals. Another woman said she was 15 when she was forced to touch Arsenault.

Arsenault was suspended by Gymnastique Quebec in 1987 following multiple complaints about his abusive behaviour toward coaches and officials.