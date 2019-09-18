For many, today is Wednesday. For Celine Dion fans, it's Christmas
Celine Dion released three new songs Wednesday morning.
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 9:34AM EDT
Celine Dion fans woke up to quite the treat Wednesday morning: the superstar has released three new songs from her forthcoming album.
The three tracks are called Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage, the latter being the title track to her new album, which will be released Nov. 15.
Courage is Dion's first album since 2016's Encore un soir, and her first English album since Loved Me Back to Life in 2013.
Quebec fans of Dion had even more reason to feel chipper Wednesday: she kicks off the first of three shows at Quebec City's Videotron Centre Wednesday night. Her Courage tour then brings her to the Bell Centre in Montreal for six shows, the first on Thursday Sept. 26.
Dion's tour comes just months after she ended her 16-year residency in Las Vegas.
The 51-year-old native of Charlemagne, Quebec, has sold an estimated 200 million albums worldwide throughout her nearly 40-year musical career.
