Food recall: Duck rillettes sold in Quebec may contain glass

Quebec food safety officials are warning people not to consume a certain brand of duck rillettes because the product may contain pieces of glass.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), in collaboration with the company Clément le Gourmand Inc. in Magog, Que. issued the warning Tuesday afternoon.

It concerns duck rillettes sold in 150g formats with a best before date of Oct. 7, 2022.

The product was sold until Aug.29, 2022 inclusively in several establishments throughout the province of Quebec.

It was placed on a cardboard tray covered with transparent film and sold refrigerated. The packaging of the product shows the words 'Clement le Gourmand.'

The operator is voluntarily recalling the rillettes as a precautionary measure.

Anyone who has this product at home should not consume it. They can return it to the establishment where they bought it or throw it away.

No injuries associated with the consumption of these foods have been reported to MAPAQ so far.