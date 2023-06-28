Foo Fighters announce surprise, small-scale Montreal show in July

Surprise! The Foo Fighters are coming to Montreal on July 10 -- and no, they won't be playing at the Bell Centre.

Instead, the 90s rock staple is favouring a more intimate, nostalgic setting: the Verdun Auditorium.

It's their first visit to the auditorium in 20 years. The Foo played there in 2003 on the One By One tour, while drummer Dave Grohl's former band -- a little group called Nirvana -- played there ten years before that.

The Lasalle Boulevard venue holds roughly 4,000 people, meaning seats will go fast. Tickets go on sale June 29 at 10 a.m.

The Verdun Auditorium, built in 1938, underwent major renovations starting in 2018. In addition to the Foo Fighters and Nirvana, the venue has hosted iconic acts like The Clash, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, The Ramones and Bob Dylan.

Montreal! New headline show announced.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10am ET.



7/10/23

Montreal, QC

Verdun Auditorium

With @shirleytheband https://t.co/7MW4ueDqEZ pic.twitter.com/kf2KeWU8p5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 28, 2023

The Foo Fighters will play at Quebec City's Festival d'été on July 8 before stopping in Montreal on the 10th. After that, they'll wrap up the Canadian leg of their tour in Ottawa.

Montreal rock trio Les Shirley will open the Montreal show.