Fog advisories in effect in Montreal and across Quebec

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued fog advisories for a number of regions in Quebec, including Montreal.

"Fog patches will develop this evening resulting in reduced visibilities to nearly zero in some locations tonight," Environment Canada said in a release.

The advisory said the fog is set to clear by Friday.

The advisory is for the metro Montreal and Laval areas in addition to the following areas:

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield-Beauharnois

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe

Mont-Orford-Lake Memphremagog

Sherbrooke

ECCC urges those travelling to use caution as roads are expected to be hazardous and visibility reduced.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance," the advisory reads. "Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring."

A freezing rain warning is also in effect Thursday evening for Quebec City, Levis, and the surrounding area. A complete list of advisories can be found on Environment Canada's website.

Warnings are in place for several regions. Fog will begin this evening until the morning, while freezing rain is expected to start in the morning and continue until the afternoon. Check the alerts here: https://t.co/ZFn5C9zdCu #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/1XUr66O0X5 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 28, 2023

Rain is in the forecast for Friday night, while clouds and fog are expected for the weekend.

The sun is set to return on Monday to ring in the new year.