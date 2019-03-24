

CTV Montreal





Detectives in Pompano Beach, Florida, have launched an investigation into the deaths of a Quebec couple found dead in their home.

The local police force is treating the investigation as a double homicide.

According to a statement issued by the Broward Sheriff's Office, neighbours of the elderly couple grew concerned after the pair weren't seen for a few days.

Around 5:40 p.m. on March 22, a neighbour at the mobile home park knocked on the couple's door on Birdie Lane, and found it unlocked.

Inside, the neighbour uncovered the lifeless bodies of Marc Gagne, 80, and wife Rita Gagne, 78.

According to local media reports, the couple of over 60 years were 'snowbirds' - Quebecers who spend their winters abroad in Florida.

A $3,000 reward is currently offered for any tips leading to an arrest.

Global Affairs Canada says it is in contact with officials in Florida after two Canadian citizens were found dead.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the loved ones of the Canadian citizens who were found dead in Florida. Canadian consular officials in Miami are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” Global Affairs spokesperson Stefano Maron said in a statement to CTV News.