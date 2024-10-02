Five people arrested in Montreal after police seize incendiary materials from vehicles

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested five people – three minors and two adults – who were in possession of incendiary materials in Cote-Saint-Luc and the Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough early Wednesday morning.

According to the SPVM, officers first intercepted a vehicle at around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of Decarie Boulevard and Isabella Avenue.

“Inside the vehicle were three teenagers, one aged 16, and two aged 17. Incendiary materials were found inside the car,” the SPVM said in a press release.

“About 15 minutes later, with the help of a report from Cote-Saint-Luc Public Security, the SPVM arrested two adults, aged 20 and 22, near the intersection of Kildare Road and Cavendish Boulevard. Incendiary materials were also discovered in their vehicle.”

Following their arrest, the suspects were released with conditions and a promise to appear in court.

The SPVM said the investigation is ongoing and aims to determine whether these incidents are connected to the current conflict in the Middle East.

“As Oct. 7 approaches, police officers will continue to be highly visible and maintain increased surveillance to ensure the safety of residents on the Island of Montreal.”