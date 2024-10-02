Quebec’s bottle deposit program faces challenges as expansion approaches

Quebec has been modernizing its bottle deposit refund program, but after four years, delays persist, leaving some to wonder what will happen in March when the program expands to include wine bottles.

There are currently only 15 Consignation Plus sites in the province, including one that recently opened in the LaSalle borough. However, for the second phase of the program, less than half of the anticipated 200 sites are expected to open by spring.

"There are many elements like this that make it more difficult to open a point of return [site]," said Normand Brisson, the CEO of Consignation Plus.

Brisson said negotiating leases and securing permits are among the challenges to opening deposit sites faster.

Jean-Claude Thibault, with the group Operation Verre-Vert, which campaigns for better glass recycling, said further delays risk losing public confidence. Moreover, retailers have expressed concerns they will be overwhelmed if there aren't enough 15 Consignation sites operating.

However, Brisson disagreed and said he did not foresee that happening.

"On average, they will not have to manage more containers, but they will have to manage different types of containers like wine and spirit containers and cartons," he said.

Quebec's Environment Minister, Benoit Charette, called the delays "unacceptable."

"What I have been saying for months now, it's not going fast enough. So, they have to improve their way of working together," Charette said.

On Wednesday, the government confirmed it's relaxing the rules and reducing the number of deposit sires needed by 20 per cent.

According to Brisson, the hardest part is over, and they are on track to have the full network in place, including 400 Consignation sites, by the end of 2026.