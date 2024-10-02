Los Angeles Kings begin taxpayer-subsidized NHL pre-season road trip in Quebec City

The Los Angeles Kings have arrived in Quebec City to kick off the final stretch of their NHL training camp, in a trip that's buoyed by millions of dollars in public money.

The team practised today at the Vidéotron Centre, where they'll face off in exhibition play against the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday.

The Quebec government has drawn criticism for agreeing to spend an estimated $5 to $7 million subsidizing the event.

Kings president Luc Robitaille declined to say how much money the team is getting, but told a news conference today that being paid for trips is part of the team's business model and helps cover travel, hotels, and player salaries.

He says the team will also give back while it's in Quebec City by visiting a hospital, hosting hockey clinics with children and donating 400 sets of hockey equipment to local organizations.

The office of Finance Minister Eric Girard said this week that the public money will help absorb the expected deficit of the management company hosting the event, and is also intended to help showcase Quebec City as capable of hosting a major league sports franchise.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.