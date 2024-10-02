Homeless encampment grows on Notre-Dame Street, prompting concern and calls for action

Another homeless encampment has been set up on Notre-Dame Street East, and it is growing bigger each day.

The tent city is similar to the one that appeared during the pandemic and was taken down by the City of Montreal for safety reasons.

Now, nearby residents say they are upset by the homeless presence, but few blame the campers for the situation.

“They live there, and once temperature drops, some will die,” said a man who is upset at the city’s lack of action.

In a statement, the City of Montreal said, “We have teams in the field trying to direct these people towards appropriate resources (...) But the only solution is the construction of more housing units.”

Moreover, the city said it needs more financing from the province to deal with the issue.