MONTREAL -- Montreal police say a driver lost control of her vehicle and struck five people in a parking lot outside a voting station in the Dollard-Des Ormeaux borough Monday afternoon.

The collision happened outside the Sunshine Academy at 65 Sunshine St.

All of the injuries are minor and the nature of the collision was accidental, according to police.

Elections Canada has not immediately responded to a request from CTV News about whether the collision has impeded people’s ability to cast their ballots.

