MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man in hospital after shooting in Longueuil

    A man in his 50s is in hospital after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil on Montreal's South Shore.

    According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at 11 p.m. Monday on Mackay Street.

    "A person was hit by gunfire and taken to hospital," said Ghyslain Vallière, a spokesperson for Longueuil police. "We fear for his life."

    A large perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to canvass the scene.

    No arrests have been made.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

