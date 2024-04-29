5-alarm fire forces evacuation of Montreal home for women at risk

Montreal firefighters are battling a blaze that has turned into a five-alarm fire in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Officials say the fire is at the Maison Marguerite building on the corner of de Bellechasse and de Lanaudière streets.

The building, which was under renovation, houses women at risk of homelessness.

There are 37 women currently under the care of the Red Cross.

One firefighter has been injured.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze, which started on the first floor.