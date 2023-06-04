Quebec police identify adult victim in fishing incident that killed 4 children

Quebec provincial police (SQ) have identified the adult victim of a fishing incident that claimed five lives over the weekend, most of them children.

Keven Girard, 37, was among a group of 11 people swept up by the tide late Friday night while fishing along the shore in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Four children, all above age 10, also died. The six other people in the fishing party were rescued.

Police did not say how Girard is connected to the children.

The young victims' bodies were discovered unresponsive on the river bank Saturday morning, with their deaths confirmed a few hours later.

Following an exhaustive search, Girard was pulled from the waters later in the day.

SUPPORT WORKERS DISPATCHED TO SCHOOLS

The four young victims attended three schools within the CSS (school service centre) de l'Estuaire, which oversees schools in part of Quebec's Côte-Nord region.

A spokesperson for the CSS said support services will be offered to classmates and friends.

"As soon as we were informed of the sad events on Saturday morning, we mobilized to organize psychosocial support for the victims' loved ones," CSS spokesperson Patricia Lavoie told CTV News in an email.

"We're in small communities, and beyond the families directly affected, a tragedy like this has a huge impact on a wide range of young people, as well as staff members at many of the establishments in our territory."

Lavoie said about 15 support workers will be spread across the affected schools on Monday to help students in need.

"We are also in constant contact with the healthcare network in case additional resources need to be deployed to cover all needs."

FISHING ON FOOT

Provincial police said Saturday that the victims were fishing for capelin, a forage species that often swarm riverbanks late at night.

The sandbank where the victims stood is accessed by all-terrain vehicles. Police say they were caught on part of the peninsula that can become submerged up to four feet when the tide rises.