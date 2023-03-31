Deceased found in St. Lawrence River were trying to cross U.S. border: police

The six people whose bodies were recovered from the St. Lawrence River Thursday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police gave an update on the six bodies found in a marsh area Thursday during an aerial search with the Canadian Coast Guard. One of them was a young child, who was found with a Canadian passport, police told CTV News Thursday. The child was a member of the Romanian family.

Officials believe a second child from the same family, an infant, is still missing.

The bodies, which haven't been officially identified, were found in Tsi Snaihne (Snye) in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and New York state.

"All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the U.S. from Canada," said Akwesasne deputy police chief Lee-Ann O'Brien.

They were discovered as the result of a search for another missing person that also started Thursday.

Casey Oakes, 30, was last seen Wednesday boarding a small, light blue vessel departing from the east end of Cornwall Island, in the St. Lawrence.

The same vessel was later found near the bodies of the six deceased. Akwesasne police could not confirm whether Oakes has any connection to the victims.

Akwesasne authorities are continuing their search for additional victims with the assistance of provincial police who sent a helicopter, special investigators and divers to the site.

This is developing story. More to come.