Wildfires in western Quebec prompt thousands more evacuees to relocate

Wildfires in western Quebec have prompted thousands to evacuate the area over the weekend, while the threat of encroaching flames eased slightly Sunday on the North Shore as Canadian Armed Forces geared up to fight the blaze.

Some 5,500 residents of the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, which borders Ontario, have been relocated, Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said at a press conference in Montreal.

Another 4,500 people in the North Shore community of Sept-Iles and its outskirts were also forced from their homes due to a pair of wildfires burning north of the city, but no further evacuations are planned at the moment, he said.

Rain is expected in the area in the coming days -- though not as much as initially forecasted -- and the wind direction there and in Abitibi are favourable, he added.

Nonetheless, the state of emergency in Sept-Iles, which sits about 890 kilometres northeast of Montreal, has been extended for five days, with evacuation orders in place at least through Monday morning. Some 100 soldiers were set to arrive Sunday evening to lend a hand.

The number of forest fires in the province inched up to 141 Sunday from 134 on Saturday, including 35 actively being fought by teams from Quebec forest fire prevention organization SOPFEU.

"We concentrate our battles on these fires because we want to protect human life, the houses and enterprises. And we want to protect our infrastructure, like Hydro-Quebec's," Bonnardel said at the news conference held alongside other public officials.

Hundreds of soldiers will deploy across the province, joining 475 firefighters under SOPFEU's banner, he said.

"We are facing a situation that has never been seen," added Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maite Blanchette Vezina.

Residents are barred from entering the forests of several vast regions, including Northern Quebec, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean and parts of the North Coast, Outaouais, Mauricie, Lanaudiere and the Laurentians, Vezina noted.

