First service centre opened in Montreal for parents of premature babies

On Monday, Préma-Québec inaugurated its first accommodation service for parents of premature babies in hospital.

Located less than 10 minutes' walk from Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, L'Escale Préma-Québec offers accommodation close to the neonatal unit to parents in need, with priority given to those living more than 55 kilometres away.

Préma-Québec announced in a news release that L'Escale Préma-Québec could potentially accommodate up to 85 families over the next 12 months.

L'Escale has three bedrooms and common areas. It can therefore accommodate three families per day, at a cost of $10 per night. Parents will be able to stay there for periods ranging from a few days to a few months, for as long as their premature baby is hospitalized at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital.

It is estimated that nearly two-thirds of the parents whose premature babies were hospitalized at Maisonneuve-Rosemont in the last three years could have benefited from an accommodation solution like L'Escale Préma-Québec to spend more time with their child.

Among other things, L'Escale Préma-Québec will enable parents to limit their travel, particularly in the case of mothers who have given birth by caesarean section, and their expenses by offering them the facilities they need to prepare their own meals, for example.

Setting up this pilot project by Préma-Québec required an investment of $15,000, including sponsorship from the Fondation Tanguay for the furniture and appliances.