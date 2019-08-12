

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Residents of a building in Verdun had to evacuate their homes overnight when a fire broke out.

The fire started at the back of a building near the intersection of Lafleur Rd. and LaSalle Blvd. around 4 a.m. Monday.

Flames spread throughout the structure, and firefighters knocked out windows, walls, and part of the roof once the flames were out as they searched for embers and hot spots.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not known.