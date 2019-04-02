Featured Video
Fire in abandoned Saint-Michel bar prompts investigation by arson squad
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 9:32AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:09AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating an overnight fire that gutted a former night spot - La Zone - in Saint-Michel.
A fire broke out inside the abandoned building, located on Jarry St. near 2nd Avenue.
While the fire was easily controlled, traces of accelerant were found on the scene, prompting an inquiry by the SPVM's arson squad.
A request for demolition was submitted to the borough two years ago.
An investigation is ongoing.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's largest borough says it won't abide by Bill 21
- Fire in abandoned Saint-Michel bar prompts investigation by arson squad
- Man suffers critical head injury in suspected downtown assault
- Rate increases and restrictions coming into effect April 1, 2019
- Body discovered in back seat of family's car at Hemmingford border crossing