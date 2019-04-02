

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating an overnight fire that gutted a former night spot - La Zone - in Saint-Michel.

A fire broke out inside the abandoned building, located on Jarry St. near 2nd Avenue.

While the fire was easily controlled, traces of accelerant were found on the scene, prompting an inquiry by the SPVM's arson squad.

A request for demolition was submitted to the borough two years ago.

An investigation is ongoing.