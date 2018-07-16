

A freight train derailed Monday evening in the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, in the Montérégie area.

Twenty of the cars on the convoy - four of them carrying propane - came off the tracks just before 7 p.m.

There were no injuries according to preliminary information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec.

Police also said there were no fires or leaks from the propane cars.

The town posted a message on its Facebook page, informing the public that the derailment took place at De Beaujeu Rd., between Élie-Auclair and De L'Église Rds.

Part of the Elie-Auclair Rd. was closed to traffic Monday night.

Saint-Polycarpe officials also said “the municipal and railway authorities [were] hard at work to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”

The town's fire chief said the accident could have been a lot worse.

Fire chief says there is no danger following train derailment in Saint-Polycarpe. The diesel fuel did not leak nor combust. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/owGJJIzUtg — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 17, 2018

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has been made aware of the situation and will send an investigator to the scene Tuesday.