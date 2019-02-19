

CTV Montreal





Smoke from a fire in Laval could be seen from Montreal Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 4 a.m. at Les Serres Sylvain Cleroux, a greenhouse on Rue Principale near Des Bois Avenue in the Ste. Dorothée section of Laval.

At least three crews of firefighters were called in as the fire continued to grow and spread, feeding on the abundant amounts of fertilizer, growing material, and plants.

The fire was still burning strongly at 11 a.m., hours after it began and firefighters were worried that parts of the building would collapse.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The plant nursery bills itself as the largest supplier of greenhouse flowers in Quebec, and occupies more than one million square feet.

It also sells trees and garden furniture.