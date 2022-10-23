Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 2nd tennis title in 2 weeks

Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll.

The 22-year-old Montrealer just won his second tennis title in as many weeks after beating American Sebastian Korda in straight sets at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 6-4, and won his eighth consecutive match in just an hour and 26 minutes.

CAN'T STOP WINNING 🏆@felixtennis defeats Sebastian Korda 6-3 6-4 to win his third career ATP Tour title! 🙌@EuroTennisOpen | #EuropeanOpen pic.twitter.com/fuhBubqbCB — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 23, 2022

The win comes a week after winning the UniCredit Firenze Open in Florence, Italy; again winning against an American, J.J. Wolf, in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime has now won three titles in 2022 after he won the Rotterdam Open in February.

That win came after losing in various finals nine times in his career.