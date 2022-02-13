Felix Auger-Aliassime has, at long last, won a major tournament beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets to win the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, @felixtennis IS A CHAMPION ON THE ATP TOUR! ��������



The wait is over, Félix beats Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to win the #abnamrowtt, his much-anticipated first-career title. — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 13, 2022

The Montrealer won 6-4, 6-2 to take the Rotterdam Open dominating Tsitsipas from the start.

Auger-Aliassime served seven aces and won 73 per cent of his first serves in addition to breaking Tsitsipas's serve three times.

It is his first ATP win after coming runner up eight times.

He won a title in doubles competition and recently won the ATP Cup team competition with fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The 21-year-old's father is an immigrant from Togo and his mother is a Quebecer.

-- more to come.