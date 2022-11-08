'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom.
"To turn my back on someone now is a lot harder," said Canuel who, at the time of the attack, was teaching art at John F. Kennedy High School on Saint Michel Boulevard.
On Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:10 a.m., police arrested a 16-year-old boy who had fled school grounds after attacking Canuel, stabbing him in the shoulder and chest.
Eleven months later, the teen pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Quebec's director of criminal proceedings confirmed Tuesday. He was sentenced Monday to two years in jail and one year under supervision. The teen had also been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a concealed weapon, but those charges were stayed.
The prosecution and defence made a joint submission on sentencing, the Crown said. The identity of the teen is protected by a publication ban because he is a minor.
In an interview Tuesday, Canuel told CTV News he was in a state of shock following the attack, and initially thought the student had only punched him before he realized the extent of his injuries.
"It was kind of like this weird moment where I could almost see the words, or hear the words, 'if you panic, you die,'" he said.
"I took safety lessons when I was a kid until I was 12 or 13, and all the safety techniques, like how to resuscitate people," he said, recounting the seconds after he was stabbed.
"I hadn’t thought about that in years, but at that moment, everything I knew about that came into play. I knew I had to compress my shoulder, and I knew I had to slow my breathing and slow my heart rate."
Canuel was stabbed in front of a group of students. He was rushed to hospital for surgery to mend the damage. He said the wound was deep and dangerously close to his heart, and that doctors took enough blood to fill a water bottle.
"I had to learn to breathe again," he said, describing the initial stages of his recovery.
"Every time I would take a breath it felt like someone was giving me a good punch in the ribs."
While the bulk of his physical recovery was finished in a matter of months, he said it will likely take much longer to heal from the attack’s psychological symptoms.
Today, he’s questioning whether he will be able to return to work.
"We have a uniform at JFK," he said. "For me to return to see a bunch of teenagers dressed as the person who stabbed me and tried to kill me, it’s a bit jarring. It’s a little surreal."
"To turn my back on 30 kids while I’m doing something on the board feels a little more daunting than I want to tackle right now."
NEXT STEPS
Despite the trauma of his near-death experience, Canuel said he’s generally upbeat nearly a year later, and that his time in recovery has allowed him to focus on his art.
"I am an artist on my own, an illustrator and cartoonist. Before any of this had happened, I had gotten back into self-publishing comic books," he said. "Thankfully, I had something constructive and productive to work on during that time, to fill that hole."
"The best thing to come out of this, other than being alive, is time to focus on that," he said, laughing.
He released a first issue of his "Bigg Baby" comic book in the summer of 2021. Issue nine should be out before Christmas.
"Throughout all of this, the number one thing is that I survived it," he said. "I have to say I’m happy about that."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on U.S. Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III
A protester was arrested Wednesday after hurling eggs and vitriol at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.
Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders elected Arkansas governor
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.
'Feels a little more daunting': Montreal teacher who survived stabbing by student questions whether teaching days are over
Nearly a year after Montreal high school teacher Maxime Canuel was stabbed by a student, he says he may not return to the classroom.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Average Ontario ER wait times for admitted patients reach new yearly high in September
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached record levels in September.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement alongside Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney in Bradford later today.
-
Police charge suspect with second-degree murder in fatal North York stabbing
Toronto police have charged a suspect after a man was fatally stabbed in North York last weekend.
Atlantic
-
Missing Nova Scotia girl found safe after emergency alert issued
An 11-year-old girl has been safely located after an emergency alert was issued to Nova Scotians late Tuesday evening.
-
'I’m angry': N.S. mother, daughter without a home more than six weeks after Fiona
Post-tropical storm Fiona left behind hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and pushed some people from their houses, including a Nova Scotia mother and daughter who remain homeless and are struggling to find somewhere to go.
-
Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province's Official Languages Act.
London
-
Car vs. tree near Fanshawe College
No injuries are reported following a crash in London Tuesday night. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. in the area of Flemming Drive near Fanshawe College.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
-
John Fetterman beats Dr. Oz in bruising U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania's pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden's agenda for two more years.
Northern Ontario
-
Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.
-
Majority of Canadians support return of face masks in indoor public spaces if deemed necessary: survey
A majority of Canadians say they would support the return of mandatory face masks this fall for indoor public spaces if government officials deemed it necessary, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by minivan near SAIT
A section of 16 Avenue N.W. by SAIT was shut down Tuesday night after a man was hit by a minivan.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast has added optimism
The final day of bitter(ish) temperatures in Calgary; warmer Thursday.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Puddin’ in the work: Kitchener’s pudding factory back in action
It takes hours of pounding, mixing, weighing and wrapping to produce a quality plum pudding.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order to resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
Vancouver
-
2 found dead in Chilliwack home; homicide team called in
After two people were found dead in Chilliwack Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
-
Witness describes alleged harassment by woman former Surrey mayor claims drove over his foot
A witness at the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum has testified that the woman he accused of running over his foot had a history of harassment.
-
Health-care talks go off the rails with no new deal between Ottawa and provinces
A day that began full of optimism that the federal government was prepared to offer provinces and territories a significant increase in health-care funding through the Canada Health Transfer ended in disappointment and finger-pointing as talks broke down.
Edmonton
-
Sister alleges 'gross negligence' behind fatal police shooting of Edmonton bystander
A woman says her brother was sitting by his TV in his basement suite last February when he was killed by a stray police bullet, calling it the result of "gross negligence" from officers responding to a robbery.
-
Man seriously hurt after rear-ending semi on Anthony Henday Drive
A northwest portion of Anthony Henday Drive was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a serious crash.
-
Premier Danielle Smith victorious in Brooks-Medicine Hat byelection, headed to legislature
Premier Danielle Smith has secured a seat in Alberta’s legislature.
Windsor
-
Missing Nova Scotia man may be in Essex County
OPP in Essex County are hoping the public can assists in finding a person reported missing from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
-
Toronto's top doctor called on to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Gas prices across Ontario set to drop Thursday
Drivers across the province may want to hold off on filling their gas tanks until Thursday, as the price of fuel is expected to drop over the next two days.
Regina
-
Family says Saskatchewan farmer killed fighting in Ukraine
The family of a Saskatchewan farmer who served with the Canadian military in Afghanistan says he has been killed fighting in Ukraine.
-
Here's how Sask. drivers can stay safe on the roads this winter
Regina residents are once again gearing up for another snowy winter on Saskatchewan roads.
-
Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans
More than 23,000 veterans whose disability claims are waiting to be processed by the federal department -- a backlog that remains a source of anger, frustration and anxiety despite the Liberal government's repeated promises to eliminate it.
Ottawa
-
Ryan Reynolds at the Canadian Tire Centre Tuesday
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was at Canadian Tire Centre for Tuesday night's Senators game, one day after confirming his interest in purchasing the club.
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
Most businesses in Ottawa will be closed until 12:30 p.m. on Friday in accordance with the city's Remembrance Day bylaw.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet outage strands Saskatoon residents
Hilary Kennedy shouldn't be stepping over skiffs of snow on her nightly walks.
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.