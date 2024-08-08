Federal MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care

Two Canadian MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.

Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Westmount MP Anna Gainey and Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather took to social media to share concerns from some Quebecers who fear they will not be able to receive medical treatment in a language other than French.

"When it comes to health care, the language preferred by the patient is paramount," Housefather wrote on X.

Gainey posted a statement saying that she has spoken with legal experts as well as health and social services providers and advocates "to understand the impact off the recent Quebec directive on situations in which a language other than French may be used in the health and social service network."

She added that she spoke to federal Health Minister Mark Holland about the directive.

"They are very worried because the directive would interfere with effective communication between them and their caregivers," Gainey said. "The scientific evidence is overwhelming; effective communication is an essential component for the delivery of safe and effective health and social services."

Quebec French language minister Jean-Francois Roberge responded to criticism of the directives at the end of July and again on Tuesday took to social media to defend the policy.

"It is imperative to take strong action to ensure the vitality of the French language and this is what we have been doing since 2018," he wrote on X. "It is important to reiterate, however, that when it comes to health, the government imposes absolutely no language conditions before providing care in English to anyone who requests it."

Gainey wrote in her statement that the federal government will be prepared to insist upon patients being able to receive care in both official languages.

"The Quebec Health and Social Services Network has the capacity to provide and has been providing for decades services in both official languages based on the preferred language of service of the individual," wrote Gainey. "While the precise impact of the directive on English-speaking people in Quebec remains undetermined, it is clear that the confusion and uncertainty created by the directive is likely to have adverse consequences that cannot be ignored. Clarity is urgently needed."