Fatal hit-and-run in Mont-Tremblant: driver arrested

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Mont-Tremblant, in the Laurentians.

Emergency services were notified on Saturday of the collision involving a pedestrian that occurred at around 2 a.m. on Montée Ryan.

"According to initial information, a man in his thirties suffered serious injuries after being found on the ground. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," SQ spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said.

The suspect is a man in his twenties who was quickly apprehended.

'The driver, in his twenties, apparently hit the pedestrian and continued on his way, without stopping. The police arrested him,' said the information officer.

The man is likely to face serious charges.

'He could face charges of hit-and-run causing death, as well as operating a vehicle while impaired,' said Marquis-Guy.

Investigators are expected to interview the suspect in the next few hours.

The investigation has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec's major crime section.

A reconstructionist specialising in accident scenes has been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 27, 2024.