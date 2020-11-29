MONTREAL -- A motorist is dead after swerving off the road in the Monteregie town of St-Severin on Sunday afternoon.

According to Quebec provincial police, the 33-year-old woman left the road at 1:45 p.m. and struck a pole.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway to determine what may have led to the crash.