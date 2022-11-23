Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief

Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed.

Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

An official announcement will be made Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Dagher, who holds a Master's degree in business administration from McGill University, has been the chief of police in Longueuil since February 2017 but he is no stranger to Montreal.

He has 25 years of experience working at the SPVM in various roles, including four years as assistant director of police from 2013 to 2017. He also served in other roles in Montreal, including inspector and commander.

A job posting for the new SPVM chief went online back in October, but the official search for the position started months earlier and included public consultations with 700 people and community groups who weighed in on the future of policing in Quebec's largest city.

The recommendations from those consultations included the need for better communication from the chief, transparency, and accountability. Attracting officers from more diverse backgrounds was also a request from the public.

On Montreal's South Shore, he led an effort in recent months to recruit more non-white police officers in his ranks on the Longueuil force in order to make the rank-and-file more representative of the community it serves.

Dagher, who was born and raised in the Ivory Coast, said in a 2021 interview with CTV News that the initiative was meant to build trust among youth and build bridges with minority communities.

A 'HISTORIC' APPOINTMENT, ACTIVIST SAYS

The appointment, as far as Fo Niemi is concerned, marks a significant chapter in Montreal's history.

"This is a major, historic development — possibly one of the greatest developments in policing in Montreal in recent years — because of who he is, because of his track record, because Mr. Dagher has vision, and also his ability to bring different people together around the issue of public safety," said Niemi, the head of the Montreal-based civil rights group, Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

His background, along with his several years of policing experience in the Montreal area, makes Dagher an ideal selection for taking the city's police force in a new direction, according to Niemi.

The police force faced criticism over the past couple of years with the high-profile wrongful arrest of Mamadi Camara, a Black man who was mistaken for a gunman after he was pulled over in January 2021. A Superior Court judge ruled he was not racially profiled, but community members and activist groups called into question the motive for the six days he spent in jail.

Montreal police were also forced to explain themselves earlier this month when another man who was Black was handcuffed after being accused of stealing his own car. The incident was caught on video, showing officers unable to release him after misplacing the key.

Niemi said he's optimistic the new chief can help build bridges with racialized communities.

"When you talk about equity, diversity, inclusion, and policing, he's the man. I think he's the man of the hour, he's the man of the future, and he can help bring the Montreal police department into the kind of future that we all dreamt about for quite some time," he said.

--This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV News' Stéphane Giroux