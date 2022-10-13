Job posting for new Montreal police chief cites fighting gun crime as key priority
The search for a new police chief in Montreal has officially started and applicants have until Nov. 4 to pitch themselves as the new face of Quebec's largest municipal police service.
A job posting published this week paints a picture of what the Montreal police (SPVM) is looking for in candidates: at least 20 years' experience at a major police service and "an understanding of the issues and the realities of Montreal" are some of the key requirements to fill the high-profile job.
Bilingualism is considered an asset for the job, which has a starting salary range of $174,239 to $217,791, according to the posting. It maxes out at $261,347.
Former police chief Sylvain Caron retired six months ago and Sophie Roy was appointed as interim chief. Roy, who became Montreal's first female police chief, is said to be one of the candidates vying for the top job.
The job posting, which is open to city employees and external candidates, underscored the need to "reduce crime; particularly in the fight against armed violence," which has been an area of concern after a spate of recent shootings on the island in recent months.
"One of the top priorities is basically armed violence," said Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) Executive Director Fo Niemi in an interview last week.
His comments at the time came on the heels of a body being found in a recycling bin that was being investigated as a homicide, as well as two stabbings — one of them fatal — that were just hours apart.
"We've seen it practically every week. Everyone is concerned about that."
The chief's mandate would also include promoting safety, "including the adequate management of hate crimes, crimes related to cybercrime and sexual violence," the job post stated, as well as "developing a peaceful and safe living environment, respecting the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Canadian and Quebec charters, by promoting an environment free from systemic racism, discrimination, social and racial profiling."
Last week, the city released the results of public consultations with 700 people and community groups meant to guide the process of hiring the new chief. The recommendations from those consultations are reflected in the job posting, including the need for better communication from the chief, transparency, and accountability. Attracting officers from more diverse backgrounds was also a request from the public.
The city is not expected to hire a new police chief at the beginning of 2023, but the opposition at City Hall says there's no time to waste.
"We don't have this luxury to wait and to take time, we are waiting for what exactly," said Abdelhaq Sari, the public security critic for Ensemble Montréal, last week.
"We know we're living through a crisis right now."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy rain and wicked winds on the horizon in Montreal
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here are the key arguments presented on the first day of the Emergencies Act inquiry
The Public Order Emergency Commission’s public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act kicked off on Oct. 13 with introductory remarks from the parties who have been granted standing in the proceedings, allowing all sides to essentially make their opening arguments.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023; lower-income Canadians may be the hardest hit.
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
N.C. shooting suspect not in custody, police say
Police say that a Raleigh shooting suspect is not in custody, contradicting prior information from neighboring community officials.
U.K. turning Ukrainian men into combat-ready soldiers
With martial law still in place in Ukraine, civilian men are only allowed to travel for exceptional reasons and one has been offered by the United Kingdom: its armed forces are training Ukrainian men and turning them into combat-ready soldiers.
Ontario's top doctor warns of more recommendations to public on masking ahead of 'difficult' winter
Ontario's top doctor said he will make more recommendations on masking ahead of a 'quite complex and difficult winter' battling COVID-19.
Rare stars form 'fingerprint' in space, NASA discovers
A NASA telescope took a picture of two stars' orbits colliding, creating dust forming circles in space. This discovery showcases dust can stay clear for many years through the formation of galaxies.
Elon Musk under U.S. federal investigation tied to Twitter deal: court filing
Elon Musk is under a federal investigation related to his US$44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing made public on Thursday.
Paul Workman in Ukraine: Prospect of a nuclear attack has had a liberating effect
The streets around Independence Square were teeming just a day before the Russians unloaded with their massive aerial revenge attack. If the goal was submission; the result was a raised middle finger, CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman reports from Ukraine. Within hours, the streets were cleared of bomb debris and shops were open again, albeit with a renewed sense of wariness.
Toronto
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
What we know about suspected Innisfil police killer Chris Doncaster
More details are emerging about the man suspected of killing two police officers at an Ontario home on Tuesday night.
-
This $12-million Toronto condo has never been lived in. It's for sale now
A $12-million condo inside the Shangri-La hotel in downtown Toronto has never been lived in before in the 10 years the owners have had it, and now, it is up for sale.
Atlantic
-
N.B. education minister resigns, writes blistering resignation letter against premier
New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy resigned on Thursday and published a blistering resignation letter, calling out Premier Blaine Higgs's leadership and values.
-
Pressure grows in P.E.I. for public inquiry into Fiona preparations and response
Calls are growing for a public inquiry into how well Prince Edward Island's government and electrical utility were prepared for the ferocity of post-tropical storm Fiona, which left thousands without power for weeks.
-
Nova Scotia legislation would require storm readiness by telecommunications companies
Nearly three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona blasted through Nova Scotia, the provincial government has proposed legislation requiring telecommunications companies to be better prepared for major weather events.
London
-
London voter says they received a previously marked ballot - city hall offers vague response
Social media has been buzzing this week about a claim made about the first day of advance voting in London’s municipal election.
-
London police investigating death in Kipps Lane apartment complex
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning
-
Enbridge Gas investigating 'gas odor' believed to be from over-odorized gas line
Enbridge Gas received calls from residents in the Kilworth area of what they thought was the smell of natural gas, Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW | North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
New photos emerge of suspected Innisfil, Ont. shooter wearing military uniform
New images have emerged showing the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of two police officers in Ontario wearing his Canadian Armed Forces uniform.
-
Red-light infractions up in Sudbury following new cameras
Close to 200 people in Sudbury have received a ticket in the mail following the installation of new red-light cameras.
Calgary
-
Dry weather shifts Calgary's rivers into 'winter slow flow' sooner than expected
Calgary's recent long stretch of warm dry weather is having an affect on the Bow and Elbow rivers, but officials with the City of Calgary say the water supply is in good shape.
-
Economic boost from Oyen wind farm part of broader Alberta renewables boom
A $350-million wind farm project southwest of Oyen, Alta. has filled motel rooms, campgrounds and spare bedrooms around the small farm community, giving a boost to the local economy.
-
Court document details dog owner’s recounting of attack that killed elderly woman
The owner of three dogs in custody in the aftermath of an 86-year-old Calgary woman’s death this past June says in a court affidavit the victim swung a bag of dandelions, sparking the attack.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. mother being forced out of apartment by landlord’s plans to renovate
A Guelph, Ont. mother and her six-year-old son could soon be forced out of their downtown apartment because the landlord wants to renovate. The landlord says those renovations will help the remaining tenants by improving security.
-
Antisemitic graffiti scrawled on Kitchener, Ont. synagogue
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti – including white supremacist codes and a reference to Adolf Hitler – was found written on the back door of a Kitchener, Ont. synagogue.
-
'I haven’t seen it this bad': Waterloo region companies struggling with labour shortage
Businesses in Waterloo region and across the country are having difficulty filling vacant positions, but one local economics professor says the tight labour market isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Vancouver
-
Stranger attack victim punched 'square in the eye socket' in downtown Vancouver, witness says
Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was punched in the face by a passing stranger in downtown Vancouver Wednesday evening.
-
Call for shorter showers in Metro Vancouver as drought conditions persist
While reservoir levels are lower than normal in Metro Vancouver, water use is higher – prompting the regional district to ask millions of residents to conserve by taking shorter showers.
-
Kevin Bieksa signing one-day contract to retire as a Canuck
Seven years after leaving the Vancouver Canucks, Kevin Bieksa is signing a one-day contract allowing him to end his celebrated career with his former team.
Edmonton
-
Homicide of Alberta infant happened at day home, father says
The father of a seven-month-old baby who died in High Prairie, Alta., last week says his son, Oaklan Reid Cunningham, was at a day home when he died.
-
Raccoons in Alberta? Increased sightings indicate they're moving further north
A northern Alberta photographer says he was shocked to find a raccoon in footage captured by one of his trail cameras last month.
-
'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record
Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.
Windsor
-
Share the road during harvest season
With harvest season hitting its stride it is time for motorists to control their frustrations on the road
-
Paramedic system strained even when Code Black not in effect, warns Essex-Windsor EMS union
Following another series of Code Blacks in Essex County this week, the union representing EMS workers is reminding residents the paramedic system remains overwhelmed — even at times when Essex-Windsor EMS is not officially in Code Black.
-
Windsor "a success story" for how police dismantled the bridge blockade: OPP lawyer
The Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) started its inquiry in Ottawa Thursday into the use of the federal governments' use of the Emergencies Act this past February.
Regina
-
Building destroyed in grass fire near Weyburn, Sask.
A grass fire near Weyburn, Sask. is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through windy conditions Wednesday evening.
-
Ministry of Health compares COVID-19 to other respiratory illnesses in new reporting format
Saskatchewan’s monthly COVID-19 information is now being included in a report that compares it to other respiratory illnesses, such as the cold and flu.
-
Here's a look inside Saskatchewan's most unique restaurant, according to Reader's Digest Canada
A pub in Hudson Bay named Saskatchewan’s most unique restaurant by Reader’s Digest Canada in May, has gained national attention for its unusual design, made almost entirely from salvaged material.
Ottawa
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about their campaign's spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Ottawa police issue warrant for Windsor, Ont. man following anti-Semitic threats against local doctor
Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor, Ont. man after anti-Semitic threats were made against a local family doctor.
-
COVID 'still causing challenge' in Ottawa this fall, Dr. Etches says
Ottawa's top doctor warns COVID-19 is "still causing challenge" in the community this fall, and is urging everyone to get up to date on vaccines and wear masks in indoor and crowded spaces.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. epidemiologist forecasts 'twindemic' surge in COVID-19, flu cases
A Saskatoon epidemiologist warns COVID-19 and flu cases this winter could be more widespread than during the pandemic.
-
‘I was ecstatic’: Local actor selected for role in Indigenous television show for CTV Comedy Channel
Cheyenna Sapp from Little Pine First Nation, just west of North Battleford, is set to star in a new Indigenous television show called Acting Good that will air across the country starting next week.
-
Saskatoon mayor looks to integrity commissioner after 'serious allegations' against city councillor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark is looking to the city’s integrity commissioner and administration following allegations that a councillor physically assaulted a former student of the Legacy Christian Academy.