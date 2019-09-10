

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Nine Montreal factories will sound test sirens in the city this week.

The test sirens will sound at specific times for three minutes from Sept. 10 to 13 in the evening.

Jusqu'au 13 septembre, des tests de sirènes d’alerte à la population retentiront dans certains secteurs de Montréal. Ces tests visent à vérifier le bon fonctionnement des équipements.



Pour plus de renseignements : https://t.co/ghPEtx0YSL pic.twitter.com/ZCcIz0VndS — Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) September 10, 2019

The siren warnings are similar to those that sound in the event of a toxic leak at one of the plants.

Montreal Fire Dept. officers will be available to answer questions and evaluate the tests' effectiveness as a means of raising awareness.

The annual test siren operation is meant to raise awareness of the actions citizens are meant to take in the event of a toxic leak.

The factories doing the drill are:

Pecheries Atlantiques, 3785 Francois-Bricault St. in Riviere-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Boeuf Merite, 11701 Albert-Hudon Blvd. in Montreal North.

Molson Coors,1550 Notre-Dame St. E.

The Labatt brewery, 50 Labatt St.

Saputo, 2365 Cote-de-Liesse Rd. in Mount Royal.

Saputo, 7750 Pascal-Gagnon St. in Anjou-St-Leonard.

Indorama,10200 Sherbrooke St. E.

Suncor,11450 Cherrier St. in Riviere-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Parmalat, 7470 St-Jacques St. W.

In an actual emergency, safety instructions follow the siren.

In the event of a toxic leak residents are advised to: