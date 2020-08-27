MONTREAL -- A Montreal private school is implementing some new technology to keep its students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

JPPS-Bialik has introduced a face scanning system that measures students' temperature upon entering the building.

While back-to-school government guidelines dictate that students above the age of five must wear masks in schools' common spaces such as hallways, many JPPS-Bialik students are opting to wear their masks in class.

“It's part of our job,” said teacher Marlee Rozansky. “We have to be comfortable with it so the kids are comfortable with it.”

Grade five student Maya Blauer said the return to school in such exceptional circumstances has taken some getting used to.

“It's kind of weird because you don't really know who anyone is,” she said. “But I've been with my class for a long time so I'll know who everyone is.”